Zacks: Analysts Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $610.86 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post $610.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $590.20 million to $623.44 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $570.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.65 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

TTEK traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.57. 182,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $100,872.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at $260,243.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $58,679.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,199 shares of company stock worth $7,363,363. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,489,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $22,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,387,000 after purchasing an additional 259,378 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $8,067,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 89,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

