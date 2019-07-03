Zacks: Analysts Expect PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.96 Million

Analysts forecast that PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) will announce sales of $44.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.17 million. PRGX Global reported sales of $42.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full year sales of $186.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.80 million to $186.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $201.36 million, with estimates ranging from $197.50 million to $205.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PRGX Global.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.86 million. PRGX Global had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 1.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of PRGX Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on shares of PRGX Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PRGX Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other PRGX Global news, Director Kevin Costello bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,810 shares in the company, valued at $214,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald E. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $210,580. 17.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PRGX Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 42,627 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PRGX Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PRGX Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PRGX Global by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its position in PRGX Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 1,091,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 104,402 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $159.11 million, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.66. PRGX Global has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRGX Global (PRGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.