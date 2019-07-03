Zacks: Analysts Expect COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for COSTAMARE INC/SH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. COSTAMARE INC/SH reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow COSTAMARE INC/SH.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 224,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,048. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 637,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 178,018 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,812,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 163,812 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 6,784.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

