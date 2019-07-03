Zacks: Analysts Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $1.09. CF Industries reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.26.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $126,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $150,814.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,210.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 20.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after acquiring an additional 102,366 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $14,877,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 641,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $56.51.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.