Zacks: Analysts Expect Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Addus Homecare posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Addus Homecare.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.37 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

ADUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $1,411,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,667.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $32,595,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 460,814 shares of company stock valued at $34,061,919. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.39. 37,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,578. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Addus Homecare has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $77.97.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus Homecare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.