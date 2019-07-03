Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Announce $1.66 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.71. Polaris Industries posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Polaris Industries from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.08.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $786,503.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 87,843 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.54. The company had a trading volume of 417,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,555. Polaris Industries has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $128.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

