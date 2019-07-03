Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.34. Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Buckingham Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NCLH stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. 90,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,787. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $59.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.05.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $173,912.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,658,271.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 10,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $621,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,086 shares of company stock worth $3,412,032 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 940.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,763,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,302,000 after buying an additional 5,209,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,287,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,627,000 after buying an additional 1,817,368 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $36,433,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.