Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.35. Inter Parfums reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.27 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

IPAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ IPAR traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $64.72. 78,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,626. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $108,757.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,239.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 58,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,128 in the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,084.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.