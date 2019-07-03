Xero (ASX:XRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.49

Xero Limited (ASX:XRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$64.49 ($45.74) and last traded at A$64.27 ($45.58), with a volume of 32372 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$63.00 ($44.68).

The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.70, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$60.10.

In related news, insider Craig Winkler sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$59.76 ($42.38), for a total transaction of A$44,816,250.00 ($31,784,574.47).

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger; and Xero mobile app.

