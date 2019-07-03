Wuhan General Group (China) (NASDAQ:BEST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wuhan General Group (China) (NASDAQ:BEST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wuhan General Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Wuhan General Group posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wuhan General Group will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wuhan General Group.

Wuhan General Group (NASDAQ:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEST. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Wuhan General Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Wuhan General Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wuhan General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of BEST stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.48. 8,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,548. Wuhan General Group has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $12.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72.

About Wuhan General Group

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wuhan General Group (NASDAQ:BEST)

