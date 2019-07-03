Widecells Group (LON:WDC) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.86

Press coverage about Widecells Group (LON:WDC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Widecells Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Widecells Group stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.32 ($0.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,674,624 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.34. Widecells Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 3 ($0.04).

Widecells Group Company Profile

WideCells Group PLC operates as an integrated stem cell support services company worldwide. It operates through three divisions: CellPlan, WideCells, and WideAcademy. The CellPlan division provides insurance products and finance solutions for the cord blood stem cell transplantation. The WideCells division offers collection, stem cell retrieval, processing, and storage services of umbilical cord blood and tissue, adipose tissue, and dental pulp under the BabyCells brand Portugal.

