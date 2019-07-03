Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-4.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0-8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.54 billion.Westlake Chemical also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.73-0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut Westlake Chemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.82 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Westlake Chemical to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.86.

NYSE WLK opened at $66.94 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $112.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.44). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.80%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

