Watsco Inc (WSO.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

WSO.B stock opened at $165.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.29. Watsco has a 1-year low of $132.69 and a 1-year high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $931.28 million during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.21%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

