Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Watford Holdings Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates primarily in Bermuda, the United States and Europe. The company combines a diversified, casualty-focused underwriting portfolio, accessed through a renewable strategic underwriting management relationship with Arch Capital Group Ltd. Watford Holdings Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Watford in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Watford in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Watford in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Watford in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.25.

Watford stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. Watford has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $205.04 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Watford will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexandre Scherer purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,524.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Papadopoulo purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 58,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,952.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watford during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watford in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watford in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

