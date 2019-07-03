Wabi Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week (WABI)

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Wabi has a total market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wabi token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX and Binance. Over the last week, Wabi has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wabi

Wabi launched on July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken . Wabi’s official website is wacoin.io . Wabi’s official message board is medium.com/@wabiico . Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wabi Token Trading

Wabi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wabi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wabi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

