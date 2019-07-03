W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Analysts expect W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) to report sales of $2.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the lowest is $2.95 billion. W W Grainger posted sales of $2.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full-year sales of $11.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.48 billion to $11.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.09. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.09% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. ValuEngine downgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.06.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total value of $49,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the first quarter valued at $9,570,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 16.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 49,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.78. 215,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.78. W W Grainger has a 1-year low of $255.09 and a 1-year high of $372.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

W W Grainger declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

