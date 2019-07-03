Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report $93.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $104.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $601.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.70 million to $614.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $863.99 million, with estimates ranging from $852.73 million to $878.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $87.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million.

VCTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America set a $18.00 price target on Victory Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. 73,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.21.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

