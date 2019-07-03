Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) Receives “Sell” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Versum Materials, Inc. is an electronic materials supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company’s primary business segment consists of Materials and Delivery Systems and Services. It provides specialty process gas, cleaners and etchants, slurries, organosilanes and organometallics deposition films and equipment. Versum Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. “

Get Versum Materials alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Versum Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Versum Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus lowered Versum Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Versum Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Versum Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.60.

Versum Materials stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. Versum Materials has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.56 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 109.04% and a net margin of 16.74%. Versum Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Versum Materials will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Versum Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,282,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,264,000 after purchasing an additional 385,271 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Versum Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Versum Materials by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Versum Materials by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 690,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after purchasing an additional 59,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Versum Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,643,000 after purchasing an additional 40,216 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Versum Materials (VSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Versum Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versum Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.