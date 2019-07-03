Veritaseum (VERI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.20 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $28.23 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for $13.13 or 0.00115962 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Tokenomy, HitBTC and LATOKEN. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

