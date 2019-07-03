Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vericel from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67. Vericel has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.16.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $275,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,109.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $273,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,811.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,125 shares of company stock valued at $972,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

