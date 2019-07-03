Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Trading 5.2% Higher

Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.85, 130,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 196,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Valeritas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $2.00 target price on Valeritas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Valeritas had a negative return on equity of 1,757.04% and a negative net margin of 183.53%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valeritas Holdings Inc will post -11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $54,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 350,000 shares of company stock worth $234,640 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Valeritas by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 166,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valeritas by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 108,416 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valeritas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Valeritas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valeritas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Valeritas Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLRX)

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

