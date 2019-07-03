UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Given $44.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $44.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UFP Technologies an industry rank of 42 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,966 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $75,828.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,393,223.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,219 shares of company stock worth $626,302. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 720,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 115,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,807. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.19.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

