TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAC. TD Securities raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TransAlta to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded TransAlta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

NYSE:TAC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. 136,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,076. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.23. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $487.41 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in TransAlta by 36.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,864,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,518 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 71.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after buying an additional 543,956 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter valued at $4,944,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $1,849,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in TransAlta in the first quarter worth about $3,016,000. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

