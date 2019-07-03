Traders Buy Large Volume of Green Plains Call Options (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,708 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 970% compared to the typical daily volume of 253 call options.

In other news, Director Alain Treuer sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $68,826.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,999.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Green Plains by 426.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

GPRE opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $446.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.68). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $642.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

