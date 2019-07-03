The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $51.20. The Parkmead Group shares last traded at $53.70, with a volume of 128,249 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 million and a PE ratio of -89.50.

About The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Energy Economics. The company produces gas from a portfolio of 4 fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 28 exploration and production blocks under license.

