Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells $787,152.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $787,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tenable stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,083. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -21.23.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.37 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,743.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 4,624.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

