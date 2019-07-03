Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.58

Shares of Telstra Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 6417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Telstra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Telstra alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.