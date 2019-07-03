Swap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,921.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. Swap has a total market capitalization of $551,781.00 and $3,921.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swap has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00273848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.46 or 0.01707471 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000885 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00149453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000579 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 4,997,619 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.