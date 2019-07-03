SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Gary R. Maharaj Sells 5,000 Shares

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,409,025.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.12. 26,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,710. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.98 million, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.22. SurModics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $82.35.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. SurModics had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 168.3% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 53.3% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 1,080.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRDX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SurModics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SurModics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SurModics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

