Substratum Reaches Market Cap of $8.74 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Substratum has a market cap of $8.74 million and $9,234.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Kyber Network, Binance and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00277072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.32 or 0.01717329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00153203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00030097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Binance, COSS, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Tidex, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

