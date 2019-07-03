Streamr DATAcoin Market Cap Achieves $13.87 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Mercatox, Coinone and Ethfinex. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.87 million and approximately $340,432.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00276872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.95 or 0.01721002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008451 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00150496 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00029939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BitForex, Radar Relay, IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Mercatox, Binance, Ethfinex, DragonEX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

