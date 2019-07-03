StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

Separately, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

BANX stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.44. StoneCastle Financial has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.81.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCastle Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 1,745.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

