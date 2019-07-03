Steven Walske Sells 2,453 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Steven Walske sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $310,402.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $133.46 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.14 and a 1 year high of $133.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $836.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,336,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,420,588,000 after purchasing an additional 134,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 40.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,273,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,575 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,445,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,037,000 after purchasing an additional 439,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,775,000 after purchasing an additional 109,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

