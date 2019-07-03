Steven Walske Sells 2,453 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Steven Walske sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $310,402.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $133.46 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.14 and a 1 year high of $133.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.27.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $836.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,336,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,420,588,000 after purchasing an additional 134,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 40.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,273,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,575 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,445,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,037,000 after purchasing an additional 439,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,775,000 after purchasing an additional 109,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
