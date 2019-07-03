Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Starbase has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $290,530.00 and approximately $1,821.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $658.96 or 0.05556213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00035139 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000242 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00012782 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.