StableUSD (USDS) Market Capitalization Tops $4.41 Million

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, StableUSD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One StableUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008406 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00277059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.78 or 0.01720902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00150137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00029862 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000577 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 4,410,199 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.