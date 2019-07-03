Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.34, 304,914 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 272,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $169.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.48 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,201,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 664,573 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $5,819,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 710,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 20,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 35,013 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

