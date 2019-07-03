Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $15.22 on Friday. Spok has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.36.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $41.76 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 65,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $1,035,555.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $153,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spok by 1.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Spok by 129.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 116,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spok by 36.3% in the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Spok by 54,571.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Spok by 10.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 381,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.