Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.22

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and traded as low as $34.11. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 804 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $87.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 17.81%.

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, Director Robert F. Carney sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $29,847.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,151.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 98,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 109,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

