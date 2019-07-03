SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWI. ValuEngine lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SWI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,270. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 32.32.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarWinds news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 19,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $363,427.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lexington Co-Investment Holdin sold 151,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $2,634,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,690,902 shares of company stock worth $46,953,909 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 186.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

