Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $529.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) will report $529.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $496.69 million and the highest is $563.03 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile posted sales of $638.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $504.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.04 million.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of SQM stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,017. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1989 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 443,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 43.5% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

