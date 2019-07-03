Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $51.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Smartsheet to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $52.54. 2,885,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -84.74 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.99.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.42% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,503,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $99,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,985,096 shares of company stock valued at $478,281,038. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,106,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

