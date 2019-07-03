Skycoin Reaches Market Cap of $26.25 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $26.25 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00014594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C2CX, Iquant and Binance. In the last week, Skycoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00273051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.44 or 0.01704825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000890 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00150569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00029472 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Binance and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

