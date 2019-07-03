Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to report sales of $470.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $456.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $480.80 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $445.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer set a $63.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

Shares of SIX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.44. 501,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,843. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $72.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,458,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,785,000 after purchasing an additional 453,296 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,245,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,303,000 after purchasing an additional 395,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 803,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,698,000 after purchasing an additional 275,896 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $9,040,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

