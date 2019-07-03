Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to post $333.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $338.00 million and the lowest is $330.25 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $326.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.11). Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $325.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.69.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.97. 201,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,302. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $137.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 153.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 11.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

