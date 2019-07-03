SI-Bone’s (SIBN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Get SI-Bone alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut SI-Bone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

SIBN opened at $19.73 on Friday. SI-Bone has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $499.62 million and a PE ratio of -27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.26.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-Bone will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-Bone news, CFO Laura Francis sold 2,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Yerby sold 30,376 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $607,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,584 over the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SI-Bone during the 4th quarter worth about $20,584,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,802,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,835,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,485,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,295,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SI-Bone (SIBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.