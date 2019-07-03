Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.20

Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Shires Income’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:SHRS opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Wednesday. Shires Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.58 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 281.70 ($3.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 272.59. The stock has a market cap of $85.94 million and a PE ratio of 95.00.
Shires Income Company Profile
