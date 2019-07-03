Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.20

Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Shires Income’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SHRS opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Wednesday. Shires Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.58 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 281.70 ($3.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 272.59. The stock has a market cap of $85.94 million and a PE ratio of 95.00.

Get Shires Income alerts:

Shires Income Company Profile

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Shires Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shires Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.