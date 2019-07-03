Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) shares dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.49, approximately 38,215 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,392,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.00 million. Seadrill’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDRL. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the first quarter worth $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the first quarter worth $95,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL)

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

