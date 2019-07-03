Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust (LON:SST) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,058.80

Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust PLC (LON:SST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,058.80 ($13.84) and last traded at GBX 1,050 ($13.72), with a volume of 22043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,040 ($13.59).

The company has a market cap of $313.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,015.81.

Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust Company Profile (LON:SST)

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing mainly in smaller Asian quoted companies. It invests mainly in the shares of smaller Asian quoted companies. For investment purposes, the investment region includes China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

