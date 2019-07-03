Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (LON:SREI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $58.40. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 503,135 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $302.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst’s payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of real estate.

