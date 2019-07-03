Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.75

Savannah Petroleum PLC (LON:SAVP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.75 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.90 ($0.21), with a volume of 1201964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.22).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAVP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savannah Petroleum in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Savannah Petroleum from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $139.88 million and a PE ratio of -4.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Savannah Petroleum Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. Savannah Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

